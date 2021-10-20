Square's new tools want to help your SMB recover after the pandemic

Digital payments firm Square is launching two new products for UK businesses looking to bounce back from the pandemic.

Square Loyalty and Square Marketing hope to help “even the playing field” for businesses of all shapes and sizes, and “help business owners add value to their existing offering."

Square Marketing is essentially an email marketing product. It allows businesses to create, send, and track email marketing campaigns. Businesses can prepare one-time email blasts, as well as personalized automations. Furthermore, the tool offers real-time tracking, through the Square Marketing Dashboard, providing a detailed insight on active campaigns, open and clickthrough rates, as well as attributable sales.

Square Loyalty, as the name suggests, allows businesses to quickly build loyalty programs. Setting up a customized loyalty program, the company claims, is easy, empowering businesses to turn one-time visitors into regulars, simply and efficiently.

Square Loyalty enables omnichannel selling, as it allows businesses to reward customers regardless of if they choose to make a purchase in-store, or online. What’s more, it is fully integrated into business point-of-sale and websites, with no extra devices, logins, or paper punch cards needed.

“Square is helping its sellers bring more value to their customers by expanding the ecosystem of products and services in the UK,” said Saumil Mehta, General Manager of Customers and Square Point of Sale. ”We’re excited to be helping them on the road to recovery with the addition of these new tools that help sellers retain and re-engage their customers.”

Helping SMBs in the post-pandemic world

The company believes it’s leveling the playing field as these types of tools were usually reserved for “big business” only.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for businesses and it’s more important than ever for sellers to stand out from competitors and see the impact on their business,” said Lizzie Barclay, Head of UK Marketing at Square.

“We’ve seen the demand for tools like Square Loyalty and Square Marketing build-up for a while and we’re delighted to be launching them into such an innovative and savvy market.”