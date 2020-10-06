Square’s new self-service ordering system offers help to the hospitality industry

Square has introduced a self-serve ordering option that can be used by Square Online sellers to make it easier for customers to make purchases. The new, free-to-use idea is chiefly aimed at businesses that process payments when they serve food and drink, where customers and vendors need to keep things as touch-free as possible.

Businesses can print their own unique QR code on signs, tables, menus or anywhere else for that matter. All customers need to do is scan the code, which allows them to place their order via a mobile-friendly page on the outlets website. Contactless payments can be made using the likes of Apple Pay, Google Pay or Square Pay.

From there, the food or drink request goes via the seller’s point of sale system and is also printed where servers, bar or kitchen staff need to see it. The service effectively allows customers to bypass staff and avoid any unnecessary contact. Placed orders have to be delivered by staff however, so there’s still interaction but less of it.

While the self-service ordering option does reduce contact, Square also thinks it’ll help to increase efficiency, reduce waiting times and also ensure more accurate orders. While it’s not wholly unique the service does offer additional help for businesses struggling with all manner of trading challenges during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Square Online

Jonathan Platt, owner of The Clubhouse, a games centre and restaurant in Stoke-on-Trent, said that self-serve ordering has helped his team speed up service safely: “We have 45 locations for customers to book and self-service ordering on Square Online has now made it easier and more efficient for staff to serve food and beverages.

Square is rolling out the self-serve option to Square Online sellers in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. Using Square businesses don't have sign-up costs or monthly fees and are, instead, charged 2.5% on each transaction.