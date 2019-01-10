Square launches mobile SDK

Mobile payments company Square has announced the launch of its new in-app payments SDK which gives developers the ability to add its payment services directly to their mobile apps.

The company is still best known for its offline payments solutions that have become increasingly popular with small business owners and developers have been able to use its APIs for online transactions for some time now.

Square's decision to expand into mobile apps means that the company now offers a complete online and offline payments solution that will help it fend off competition from companies such as Stripe, Adyen and others in the space.

While its original payment device relied on a smartphone's 3.5mm headphone jack, today's announcement shows just how well the company has been able to adapt to changes in the way consumers use their smartphones.

Complete payments solution

Developer Lead at Square, Carl Perry explained in the announcement how the launch of the new SDK provides developers with a complete payments solution, saying:

“With the introduction of in-app mobile payments to the Square platform, developers now have a complete, omnichannel payments solution for all their payment needs. From software to hardware to services, Square offers a complete payments experience all in one cohesive open platform. Even better, developers and sellers can manage all their payments across in-store, mobile and online all in one place.”

Square's SDK is available for Android, iOS and on Google's cross-platform application building toolkit Flutter.

Currently only developers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Japan will be able to add the company's payment services to their mobile apps. Square will allow them to accept payments from debit and credit cards as well as from Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Via TechCrunch