RandomStorm fires up StormAgent log analysis tool

RandomStorm has released its new integrated log analysis tool StormAgent in a bid to help businesses more effectively manage security alerts and respond faster to potential threats.

StormAgent turns security data into security intelligence by simplifying information about events taking place within the network. Network information is filtered using StormAgent's Instance, Event, Alert (IEA) algorithm, which shows the most important information in a simplified dashboard.

It works by wading through daily security log alerts generated by networked devices to pick out meaningful ones based on 5,000 predefined rules. RandomStorm claims this cuts down the time needed to sift through millions of log files to identify potential threats from hours to minutes.

HIDS

Along with its alert management functionality, StormAgent features an enterprise class host-based intrusion detection system (HIDS) and file integrity management tool that can be configured to monitor critical hosts and identify imminent threats in real time, a compliance requirement under the Payment Card Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) guidelines.

Andrew Mason, Technical Director and co-founder of RandomStorm, told TechRadar Pro that small and midsized businesses (SMBs) have a greater requirement for a log analysis tool due to having fewer IT specialists on their staff.

He said: "There is less resource to manage the risk to the SMB network. This is a fact that has not gone unnoticed by organised criminals and we have seen an increase in cyber attacks on smaller businesses in the last three years.

"If an SMB is a government contractor or a merchant that stores payment card details then it has to have log analysis in place."

Mason added that StormAgent is a comparitively affordable option for SMBs.

He said: "The entry level for StormAgent is very low for a product in the log analysis market and the platform licences are sold on a per agent basis, so if you haven't got many networked devices (agents) in your company then the price will reflect that."