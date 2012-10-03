Jolla rumored to introduce 'Sailfish' OS, new device in November

Earlier this year, a small collective of former Nokia employees created a company called Jolla and set out to revive the one-and-done MeeGo operating system, which company founders said would help create "the world's best smartphone product."

MeeGo was originally developed collaboratively by Intel, Nokia, and Samsung as a competitor for Apple's iOS and Google's Android.

Back in 2011, Nokia claimed it would support MeeGo for years. However, after the sole device to use the OS, the Nokia N9, arrived, the company abandoned MeeGo.

But all was not lost for MeeGo because in July of this year, Jolla revealed it would revive the forgotten OS in an effort to continue the work that could contribute to system's success.

"It deserves to be continued, and we will do that together with all the bright and gifted people contributing to the MeeGo success story," Jolla said at the time.

Now, it looks like the company is making good on its promise.

Codename: Sailfish

It's only been a few months, but Jolla may be very close to unveiling its first solo crack at a MeeGo-based OS and device this November.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jolla raised €200 million (US$258, AU$252.8, US£160) during initial funding rounds.

Little is known about any device at the moment, but Jolla's new OS comes under the codename Sailfish, and will reportedly continue as an open source platform, a la Tizen.

With reports that several Windows Phone 8 devices are launching in November, including Nokia's own Lumia 920, Jolla may find itself facing some stiff competition on store shelves, especially if it really is introducing an entirely (almost) new OS on the market.

And that's without even considering the continual powerhouse sales of Samsung's Galaxy S3 or Apple's iPhone 5.

Until Jolla actually has something concrete to show off though, we'll reserve further judgment, and hope that the enthusiasm of the development team is enough to make a difference.

Via Engadget