Blackboard acquires Remote-Learner UK to boost learning platform

Education technology firm Blackboard has further bolstered its offering for students across the UK and Ireland through the acquisition of Remote-Learner UK.

The move means Blackboard can offer an even more extensive open source solution to the education industry in the UK and Ireland and provide an extensive set of services and solutions for institutions that use Moodle.

At the heart of Remote-Learner UK's stable is an Enterprise Learning Intelligence System (ELIS) that centres on learning programme management and has a number of features such as enrolment management, notifications, reports, analytics and learning outcomes.

Juking it out with Google

"The addition of Remote-Learner UK to the Blackboard family expands how we are able to support any organisation, regardless of its Learning Management System (LMS), with the right blend of technology, resources and services that meet their unique needs. We couldn't be more excited to work together to improve the educational experience for students all over the world," added Mark Strassman, senior VP of product management at Blackboard.

Blackboard has been active in the open source community since acquiring Moodlerooms and NetSpot in 2012 and has since contributed code, big fixes, quality assurance and platform integrations to Moodle. It sits in a competitive learning management space that includes Google's Classroom platform as well as the open source providers Moodle and WebCT.