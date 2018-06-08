Shop Idol 2018: The winner revealed

Joshua Higgins from Carphone Warehouse has been crowned the winner of Shop Idol 2018.

Kettering-based Higgins beat out competitors from every major UK retailer to be hailed as the country’s top mobile salesperson at last night's Mobile Industry Awards 2018.

The announcement took place during last night's ceremony, with Higgins getting the biggest cheer of the evening from the 400 guests in the room at London's The Brewery.

The annual competition, sponsored by Alcatel and now in its 14th year, takes place over six months and features mystery shops, votes, live challenges, tests and interviews to find the ultimate mobile sales person.

As well as the top prize, Shop Idol also recognised five runners up, with April Marzuoli and Sean Taylor, both also representing Carphone Warehouse, rounding out the top three.

They were joined by Daniel Nutt (O2), Jackie Newman (Vodafone) and Matthew Clarke (EE), all of whom were also recognised for their excellent work and service in this year's competition.