Shop Idol 2018 - Announcing our National Finalists

Shop Idol, in partnership with Alcatel, sees staff from every major mobile retailer compete to be crowned the best sales and customer service agent in the UK.

Now in its 14th year, the winner of Shop Idol 2018 will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards on June 7th.

Contestants enter Shop Idol for different reasons – for many it’s the opportunity to boost their career, for others, it’s a chance to prove to themselves and their company what they’re capable of.

Over the last six months, contestants have been mystery shopped and voted for to decide the regional finalists, who then last week went head-to-head in four rounds of challenging tasks in front of the judges.

Six stand-out candidates from each region went through to final, where they will now compete for the coveted Shop Idol 2018 title.

Congratulations to our 12 finalists:

- Anthony Liptrot, EE

- April Marzuoli, Carphone Warehouse

- Daniel Nutt, O2

- Fiona Suleman, Carphone Warehouse

- Hayley Cole, Carphone Warehouse

- Jackie Newman, Vodafone

- Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

- Leanne Jenkinson, O2

- Matthew Clarke, EE

- Naz Ahmed, Tesco Mobile

- Ryan Coles, O2

- Sean Taylor, Carphone Warehouse

Shop Idol is the only competition of its kind, and since its launch in 2003, over 3,000 competitors have taken part in the Mystery Shops, interviews and challenges to determine their product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, their sales acumen!

We look forward to welcoming these finalists back for the grand finale where 12 will be whittled down to 6. The winner will be crowned Shop Idol 2018 at the Mobile Industry Awards at The Brewery in London on 7th June.