Save on Returnal, Deathloop and more in Amazon's early Black Friday PS5 game deals

Amazon has dropped a heap of early Black Friday PS5 game deals, ahead of the big day on November 26, so if you're on the hunt for a brilliant Black Friday PS5 deal then you're in luck.

That's right, it may not officially be Black Friday 2021 yet, but Amazon UK has slashed the prices of a tonne of brilliant PS5 games, including Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - and that's just to name a few. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region). Many of the games Amazon feature on our best PS5 games list and most are pretty recent releases, after all the PS5 has only just turned one year old.

It's possible we could see these prices drop even lower at other retailers during Black Friday weekend, but don't expect prices to get lower at Amazon - these deals last until November 29 - and we don't think we'll see more significant discounts in the UK than what Amazon is currently offering.

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 game deals

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition | PS5: £69.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition | PS5: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

There's £20 off the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition right now at Amazon, meaning you can save £20 on one of the best PS5 games available. What's more the Ultimate Edition packs in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered too.

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS5: £54.99 Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS5: £54.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Far Cry hasn't been out long but Amazon has already slashed the price of its exclusive Limited Edition version by £15. This version includes both the base game and additional digital content - for just under £40.

Riders Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS5: £57.99 Riders Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS5: £57.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Riders Republic has been discounted by 31%, so you can get extreme on PS5 for less. This Limited Edition, exclusive to Amazon, includes both the base game and additional digital content for just under £40.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5: £69.99 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5: £69.99 £45.99 at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another title that holds the honor of a place on our best PS5 games list. Right now Amazon has knocked £24 off the usual price, so you can pick it up for under £50.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | PS5: £69.99 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | PS5: £69.99 £45.99 at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut somehow makes a great game even better - with improved visuals, performance and more. With Amazon knocking £24 off, this is a perfect time to get your hands on another of the best PS5 games on the market.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS5: £51.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS5: £51.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save nearly £20 on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, one of the best PS5 games of all time. Unlike the Ultimate Edition, this edition only includes the base game, so if you want access to Spider-Man Remastered then you're better picking up the upgraded version - which is also on sale!

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition | PS5: £79.99 Far Cry 6 Gold Edition | PS5: £79.99 £55.99 at Amazon

Far Cry hasn't been out long but Amazon has already slashed the price of the Gold Edition by 30%. This version includes both the base game plus the season pass - for under £60.

Editor's Pick Deathloop with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS5: £59.99 Deathloop with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS5: £59.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Deathloop is another game that has earned its place on our best PS5 games list, so the fact you can pick it up with an exclusive steel poster at Amazon for under £40 is an absolute bargain.

Demon's Souls | PS5: £69.99 Demon's Souls | PS5: £69.99 £42.99 at Amazon

There's £17 off Demon's Souls on PS5 at Amazon right now, so you can pick up this stunning remaster for just over £40. It's another entry on our best PS5 games list and not to miss if you're a fan of Soulsbourne games.

Just Dance 2022 | PS5: £49.99 Just Dance 2022 | PS5: £49.99 £31.99 at Amazon

You'll definitely be dancing after picking up this game deal from Amazon. Just Dance 2022 on PS5 has been discounted by 36%, saving you £18.

Returnal | PS5: £69.99 Returnal | PS5: £69.99 £45.99 at Amazon

Returnal may be one of the best games of the year, but it's certainly not a walk in the park. If you do decide to take on the challenge, then this £25 savings from Amazon should help soften the blow of your many deaths.

Watch Dogs Legion | PS5: £24.99 Watch Dogs Legion | PS5: £24.99 £18.75 at Amazon

This deal on Watch Dogs Legion for PS5 isn't amazing (especially compared to the other deals on this list), but if you're looking to pick up a PS5 game for under £20 then it's worth considering.

Death Stranding Director's Cut | PS5: £42.99 Death Stranding Director's Cut | PS5: £42.99 £34.99 at Amazon

There's just under £10 off the Death Stranding Director's Cut at Amazon right now. It's not a huge discount but, given that the game only released a few months back, picking it up for just under £35 isn't bad.

Immortals Fenyx Rising | PS5: £23.98 Immortals Fenyx Rising | PS5: £23.98 £16.99 at Amazon

Immortals Fenyx Rising isn't an amazing game and hasn't earned a place on our best PS5 games list. However, picking up a PS5 game for under £20 is pretty good.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition | PS5: £24.99 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition | PS5: £24.99 £12.98 at Amazon

Save £10 on Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for PS5 right now at Amazon. This edition includes the full game, plus all the Operators from Years 1 and 2 (making for 16 extra Operators).

Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS5: £79.99 Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Deathloop Deluxe Edition with an exclusive steel poster. The deluxe edition includes the base game, original game soundtrack selections, two trinkets (equippable buffs), the Transtar Trencher weapon, "Sharpshooter" Julianna and .44 Karat Fourpounder Skins plus the "Party Crasher" Colt and Eat The Rich Tribunal Skins.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5: £39.99 Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Building a theme park can be expensive but, thanks to this deal from Amazon, it doesn't sting quite as much. There's £12 off Planet Coaster for PS5 right now, so you can build the theme park of your dreams for under £30.

Riders Republic Gold | PS5: £84.99 Riders Republic Gold | PS5: £84.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Riders Republic Gold Edition on PS5 at Amazon right now, which includes both the base game and a year 1 pass.

Ghostrunner | PS5: £24.99 Ghostrunner | PS5: £24.99 £18.20 at Amazon

This isn't an amazing discount on Ghostrunner, but it's a good game so picking it up for less than £20 is a pretty good deal.

Greedfall: Gold Edition | PS5: £34.99 Greedfall: Gold Edition | PS5: £34.99 £23.99 at Amazon

There's £10 off Greedfall's Gold Edition right now. It may not be as good as some of the other discounts on PS5 games right now, but given that it includes both the base game and the de vespe conspiracy story expansion for just over £20, it's a decent deal.

There are some definite standouts among the games on offer here. Our own top picks are Deathloop, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal (if you're up for a challenge) and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

That's not simply because the discounts are decent, it's also because these are some of the best PS5 games you can get your hands on right now - the discount just makes them even better.

