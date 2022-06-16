Salesforce doubles down on UK support

Audio player loading…

Salesforce has declared its long-standing support for UK businesses as they look to bounce back following the pandemic.

The CRM giant doubled down on its commitment to the UK (opens in new tab), highlighting the role it hopes to play in helping firms of all sizes grow and prosper.

“The UK is a key growth market for Salesforce and we have built a diverse and thriving customer and partner ecosystem,” Salesforce UK CEO Zahra Bahrololoumi declared at the company’s World Tour London event. “I’m incredibly optimistic about the future of UK business and the continued innovation and growth we will continue to see.”

Salesforce UK

Committing the “full power of Salesforce” to UK businesses, Bahrololoumi added that the company’s technology could play a key role for firms of all sizes dealing with the turmoil of the next few years.

“British businesses have faced unprecedented headwinds over the last two years — from the pandemic and war to global supply chain issues,” she noted.

“In light of the challenging macro environment, the top priority in the board room has shifted from one focused on growth to efficiency. The automation and efficiencies cloud technology can deliver represent a clear solution, and today digital transformation is at the heart of the CEO agenda in the UK.”

Highlighting the success of Salesforce customers in the UK such as Currys, Revolut and gohenry, Bahrololoumi also looked to highlight the effect the firm has on the wider UK landscape, noting that the “Salesforce economy” was set to contribute 9.3m global jobs (including 271,000 in the UK&I) by 2026, and $1.6 trillion total revenues.

The company is also looking to improve the digital skills gap which has widely been identified as one of the most pressing challenges for the industry as a whole.

Noting that there are now 16 million of its “Trailblazers” across over a hundred countries, Bahrololoumi also revealed Salesforce was awarding a $500,000 grant to Ada, the National College for Digital Skills, and a further $400,000 grant to the Leadership Through Sport & Business charity.

"We have a relentless focus on remaining a trusted partner for British businesses, and a heart for supporting our communities there," she concluded. "With technologies a vital component for both, we will remain committed to bringing our full support to bear in this important region."