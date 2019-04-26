Raytheon is moving to bridge the UK's cyber-skills gap with new apprenticeships

Meeting this challenge requires a combined effort from both government and business. Neither side can move the dial on their own and Raytheon will continue to work as a trusted partner to government to meet the needs of business in a rapidly changing environment.

In particular, we would suggest that the National Curriculum needs to ensure that STEM subjects, with particular emphasis on coding and understanding technology at the very earliest stages, are appropriately developed. Similarly, coding schools such as Cyber First Girls, Acorn Aspirations and Coder Dojo offer good resources but are largely either social enterprises or private businesses.

Separately, employers have a role to play in developing their staff and providing them with training opportunities to develop and specialise in areas like cyber-security.

But despite the best efforts of the NCSC in raising awareness, the level of education at the top end of many of those businesses remains a problem.

Many company boards still don’t fully appreciate the digital risks they face. For example, businesses should be wary of their supply chains, which can pose hidden dangers when their security is not up to standards. The NCSC continues to work to bring this to prominence and, again, other countries are looking to emulate those steps, but we must persevere and hammer home those messages.