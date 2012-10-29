Nook Simple Touch GlowLight goes on sale

And then there was light...

US bookstore giant Barnes and Noble has confirmed that its latest range of e-readers have gone on sale in the UK today.

The Nook Simple Touch and Nook Simple Touch GlowLight are the firm's fresh attempt to tackle Amazon in the e-reader market.

A few weeks ago Barnes and Noble confirmed both devices would touch down in the UK sometime in October, and that day is today.

Big library

You'll be able to pick up the e-readers at many high street stores including John Lewis, Argos, Asda, Sainsbury's, Dixons and Waitrose, Blackwell's and Foyles, and also online via the Nook website.

The Nook Simple Touch comes in £10 dearer than the non-touchscreen Amazon Kindle at £79, while the Nook Simple Touch Glowlight matches the price of the Amazon Kindle PaperWhite at £109.

For those worried about the potential lack of books available on the Barnes and Noble devices fear not, as the American firm claims there's over 2.5 million digital books in its store, plus UK newspapers and magazines – which will certainly give Amazon a run for its money.

Make sure you keep an eye out for out Nook Simple Touch review and Nook Simple Touch GlowLight review, which will be online soon.