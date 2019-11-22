PlayStation Store Black Friday deals see epic savings on great games

Sony has finally released its official PlayStation Store Black Friday deals and this year's offers have a heavy emphasis on discounted PS4 games.

While the official PlayStation deals released in the US earlier in the week include a bunch of great console bundles, these PlayStation Store deals focus on top games and discounted PS4 Plus membership.

While we are hoping for more PS4 and PSVR bundles, the game deals on offer are pretty great and include new releases like The Outer Worlds and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with some top PSVR titles thrown in for good measure.

According to Sony, more games will be added to the discount list on November 28. So if nothing here takes your fancy, there will be more by the end of the week.

However, it's worth noting, right now these deals seem to only be available in Europe. Sorry.

But we've picked the best deals from PlayStation's offering below for your perusal, but there's plenty more on the website:

PS Plus deals

PlayStation Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

Black Friday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. You can save more than £10 on 12 months, meaning you won't have to worry about it again for a whole year. The price is unlikely to get cheaper. PS Plus stacks too, remember, so it'll add the time on to your current membership.View Deal

PS4 game deals

The Outer Worlds: PS4 | Digital Download | £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

The Outer Worlds only released last month, so to grab the game for less than £40 is pretty good - plus, you save a tenner in the process. Bargain.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019): PS4 |Operator Enhanced Edition | Digital Download | £84.99 £67.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Call of Duty fan and want the game along with some digital in-game items and 3,000 Call of Duty Points, then this deal is your best bet - saving you just under £20.View Deal

Borderlands 3: PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £34.99 at PlayStation

If you've been waiting to pick up the new Borderlands then now is a great time as there's £15 the base game - saving you up to 41%.View Deal

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £74.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Borderlands fan then you may want to pick up the deluxe edition, which is 36% off right now and includes a bunch of cosmetic and weapon packs. View Deal

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £104.99 £64.99 at PlayStation

If you're an even bigger Borderlands 3 fan then you'll be happy to know you can save £40 on the super deluxe edition. You're almost taking it down the the usual price of the normal edition except you get cosmetic packs and the season pass.View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

The Witcher 3 is a true modern classic RPG. If you haven't played it yet, and want to catch up before the TV show, then this offer from Sony is a must. View Deal

Astro Bot Rescue Mission: PSVR | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

Astro Bot is one of our favorite PSVR games so we think that 62% off on the title is an absolute bargain for those with a PSVR headset. View Deal

FIFA 20: PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £39.99 at PlayStation

FIFA 20 has dropped to its lowest price yet, and it's from Sony's own PlayStation Store. It's the lowest price we've seen for the game so far and it gets you the standard version of the game for under £40. That's quite impressive considering the game is only a couple of months old.View Deal

FIFA 20 Champions Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £79.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

Want a little added extra with your copy of FIFA 20? If you buy the Champions Edition you'll get 10 weeks of FIFA Ultimate Team packs alongside the normal copy of the game, and there are a few other added extras too.View Deal

FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £89.99 £49.99 at PlayStation

Was the Champions Edition not enough for you? Spend a couple of quid extra and you'll get yourself double the amount of FIFA Ultimate Team packs. That's two a week for the 10 week period, and it's a remarkably discount for this top bundle.View Deal

As we said, there's plenty more game deals on the PlayStation Store - so we only picked out the absolute best.

Not in the UK? Check out the best PS4 deals right now below: