The Jony Ive-designed Leica M camera is lovely, of course

Jony Ive is a busy guy.

Aside from designing the new iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iOS 7 and the upcoming iPads, he's been helping his friend Marc Newson design a Leica M camera for Bono's RED charity event.

The pair have also chosen other expensive looking goodies for the November Sotheby's event in New York, including a grand piano,18K gold Apple earbuds, a Russian cosmonaut suit (because when you're rich, why not?) and so forth.

Sounds like it'll be some party and for a good cause, too.

