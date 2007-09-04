Olympus set to launch E-1 heir next month

Olympus' new digital SLR will be the successor to the Olympus E-1 but no name has been confirmed

Olympus this morning confirmed rumours that it will be launching its next digital SLR camera on 17 October.

Olympus would not verify any specifications or even the name of the new SLR camera. However, the specs are rumoured to include a 10-megapixel CCD sensor with automatic dust reduction, the same Four Thirds sensor system as the Olympus E-1, a live preview LCD and built-in image stabilisation.

The imaging processor is also said to be able to shoot 5fps and feature 11 autofocus points, according to a report on dpreview.com. And a more rugged metal body and weather-resistant casing is predicted as well.

We'll bring you more details as we get them.