Fast, wide and weatherproof lenses set to come from Fuji

Fuji has released a road map for future lens releases, which lays out the schedule for upcoming lens releases for its X mount cameras.

For the first time on the development map, a prime 90mm f/2.0 lens appears, with an expected launch date of mid 2015.

Other updates to the road map include the previously announced 15mm f/1.4 wide angle lens, which now has a guide launch date of mid 2015. A 16-55mm f/2.8 weather resistant lens is scheduled for release in Spring 2015, while a super tele-photo zoom lens should be available from Winter 2015.

Telephoto zoom

The next available lens to buy will be the XF 50-140mm f/2.8 water resistant lens, which will go on the market at the end of 2014. This lens follows on from the XF 18-135mm lens and will be Fuji's second weather resistant lens designed to partner the weatherproof X-T1 camera.

Fuji has a number of different X mount cameras in its range now which have been added since the introduction of the X Pro1 back in 2012.

The latest addition, the Fuji X-T1, is a weatherproof camera with retro styling.