Flip SlideHD announced

The Flip SlideHD has been unveiled, bringing a touchscreen user interface and a price tag of $279 (£181).

Flip – owned by Cisco – is billing the SlideHD as 'the world's best shoot and show camcorder' with a 3-inch screen and 12 hours of record time.

The normal Flip tools, like a fold out USB connector, are present and accounted and the video quality is up to HD 720p at 30fps.

Relive the moment

"With SlideHD, anyone can capture an exciting event and then relive the moment with immediate playback as friends gather around, said Flips' press release.

"Playback makes it ideal for many occasions such as entertaining the kids with their own personal video show or fine-tuning a tennis serve."

And, just in case you are the kind of person who clumsily deletes clips when you are trying to organise things there is also a 'Child Safe' mode to prevent accidental deletions of clips.

No UK release date or price as yet - but we'll keep our eyes peeled.

