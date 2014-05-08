ZTE Open C goes on sale with latest version of Firefox OS

The ZTE Open C is now on sale, and should make for a decent first smartphone for anyone yet to make the jump.

The 4-inch handset comes with a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor and is the first to come with the latest version of Firefox OS.

Firefox OS is an open operating system that allows its apps to run on other OSes and is compatible with most hardware set-ups - the first Firefox OS phone sold out in three days.

Improvements

The latest update to the OS has added dual-SIM compatibility, continuous autofocus for the camera, music controls from the lock screen, better app search, advanced Bluetooth sharing and improved messaging functions.

While the Open C may not come with a price tag as attractive as the $25 Spreadtrum phone, the fact that it comes in at under $100 and £66 in the UK still makes it pretty affordable.