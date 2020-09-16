Outlook.com finally gets this super useful feature as it tries to keep up with Gmail

Sending work emails at the wrong time of the day can not only be embarrassing but it can also lead to problems which is why many email services allow you to schedule an email to be sent later.

Google's Gmail has already had this feature for some time now and Microsoft's Outlook desktop client also allows you to do this. However, the software giant's Outlook on the Web (Outlook.com) never received this feature despite the fact that its desktop counterpart did.

Thankfully though, Microsoft has now added the ability to schedule emails in Outlook on the Web.

Scheduling emails on Outlook.com

In order to schedule an email to be sent at a later date or time on Outlook.com, you'll first need to login to the service and compose a message.

By clicking the downward facing arrow next to the blue send button, you can now schedule an email by clicking on “Send later”. A calendar will then be displayed that will allow you to pick a specific date and time for your email to be sent. Choose the date and time you wish to send your email on and then click the “Send” button to proceed.

Your scheduled email will remain in Outlook.com's “Drafts” folder until it is ready to be sent. However, you can still edit or cancel a scheduled email right from the Drafts folder.

To do so, you'll need to head to the Drafts folder and find your scheduled email. When you open the email, you'll see an option that reads “Cancel Send” with an edit button that looks like a pencil along with the email's scheduled send date and time. By clicking on the “Cancel Send” button, you can then edit the email, send it immediately or discard it.

Via BleepingComputer