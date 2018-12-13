Opera builds cryptocurrency wallet into browser

During the recent Hard Fork Decentralized blockchain event in London, Opera announced that its mobile browser for Android will now include cryptocurrency wallet integration and Web 3 support.

With the latest version of the company's mobile browser, users will be able to send and receive Ethereum.

By adding cryptocurrency support, Opera believes its browser has the potential to renew and extend its role as a tool to access information, make transactions online and manage users' online identity in a way which gives them more control.

Opera for Android will use the infrastructure platform Infura to access the Ethereum blockchain since its provides secure, reliable and scalable access to Ethereum.

Web 3 support

Web 3 is an umbrella term used to describe a set of emerging technologies intersecting cryptocurrencies, blockchains and distributed systems that, when used together, extend the capabilities of the web.

Opera believes that the web we know today will be the interface to the decentralised web of tomorrow in the form of Web 3 which is why the company chose to include it in the latest release of its browser.

Web 3 itself faces a number of challenges before reaching wider adoption such as users' understanding of new terminology, difficulties acquiring cryptocurrency and complicated installation procedures.

Users are more likely to adopt new solutions when they are user-friendly and seamless which is why Opera decided to integrate Web 3 alongside the current web in the latest update for its Android browser.

EVP of Browsers at Opera Krystian Kolondra explained why the company chose to include Web 3 support in its latest release, saying:

“We are empowering Android smartphone users with an innovative browser that gives them the opportunity to experience Web 3 in a seamless way. I would like to invite all tech enthusiasts who may have heard of blockchain but haven't yet experienced it to simply give our new browser and Web 3 a try. We have made it extremely easy. Our hope is that this step will accelerate the transition to cryptocurrencies from speculation and invetment to being used for actual payments and transactions in our users' daily lives.”