Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Genuine Solutions wins Best Place to Work

Genuine Solutions has been rewarded for its workplace culture efforts with victory in the Best Place to Work category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

A company culture is more than just a vision, it’s something that everyone at an organisation can unite behind and from which they can derive a sense of purpose.

This category looked to recognise the companies that make that extra effort to ensure their employees remain happy and productive in what has been an incredibly tough year.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Genuine Solutions

The One Point

Vodafone

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

How does your company define “Culture and Purpose” and its importance? What steps have you taken to define your culture and purpose for employees?

How does your company define “Diversity and Inclusion” and its importance? What steps have you taken to define your diversity and inclusion for employees?

Please describe your strategy and programs you have implemented to give your employees a sense of inclusion and purpose

Please describe how employee input and feedback has been used in your culture-building efforts. Please share specific examples of how this feedback shaped your approach

Please share examples that illustrate the positive impact your culture-building efforts have had on your company

Why Genuine Solutions won

Genuine Solutions was able to showcase a clearly-defined culture that is influenced by staff and values inclusiveness and diversity.

Its entry was praised by our judges for a range of initiatives that helped make the last 12 months as smooth as it could for its employees during testing times.

Congratulations to Genuine Solutions and to all of our 2021 finalists!