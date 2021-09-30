Mobile Industry Awards 2021: EE wins Best High Street Retailer

EE has been named the winner of the Best High Street Retailer award, in association with Oppo, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

Despite the growing influence of online retail and other sales channels, the high street remains an important route to market for the industry and success demands the seamless integration of sales, logistics, marketing, and purchasing.

This award recognised the retailer that has demonstrated excellence and ingenuity to provide the very best high street shopping experience alongside great financial results.

Our 2021 finalists were:

EE

Three

Vodafone

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Demonstrate commercial performance

Provide the best in-store experience for customers

Explain how the retail strategy relates to key industry trends and challenges

Show initiatives aimed at growing customer relationships and selling additional services

Promote best practice in customer service

Why EE won

In a challenging year for retailers in all sectors, not just the mobile industry, EE emerged victorious.

Its stand-out customer service, record of innovation, and ability to adapt were all qualities that stood out, while our judges also recognised the 'hybrid' role of stores in supporting contact centre teams during a challenging period.

Congratulations to EE and to all of our 2021 finalists!