Mobile Industry Awards 2021: BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera is our Power 50 Person of the Year

BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months. The Power 50 is the product of months of research and profiling, with the Person of the Year being the individual who our judges feel has been the most inspirational and innovative leader in the UK mobile industry over the last 12 months.

This year’s list has seen many changes from 2020, with familiar names departing the scene and mergers and acquisitions changing the landscape of the industry. We expect a lot to happen in the next 12 months and suspect the rankings will look a lot different in 2022.

But this year’s Person of the Year is a well-known figure in the industry. Indeed, it is the third time Allera has won the accolade, having also taking top prize in both 2018 and 2019.

The past year has been unlike any other before it, and the role of mobile technology has been elevated significantly. The entire industry has stepped up to keep everyone in the country connected and everyone included in the list should be proud of their achievements.

Allera led BT Consumer’s response to these unprecedented times through community support, customer service initiatives, and network upgrades that ensured customers could continue to work, live, and play despite lockdown restrictions.

This has not come at the expense of innovation. Allera has overseen the ongoing expansion of EE’s 5G network across the nation and ensured the business continues to meet expectations in the most testing of times. 5G will usher in a new era for our industry, and BT and other mobile operators will be at the forefront of that shift.

This combination of customer support, record of innovation, and business success is why Marc Allera is our Person of the Year 2021.

Congratulations to Marc and to all of our 2021 Power 50!

Previous Winners

2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone

Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone 2019 : Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK

David Dyson, CEO Three UK 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK

Here is our full Power 50 2021:

1. Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer

2. Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2

3. Conor Pierce, Corporate VP, Mobile and IT, Samsung

4. Robert Finnegan, CEO, Three UK & Three Ireland

5. Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK

6. Alex Baldock, CEO, Dixons Carphone

7. Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK

8. Bridget Lea, MD, Commercial, BT Consumer

9. Howard Watson, CTO, BT Group

10. Katherine Ainley, CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson

11. Andrea Dona, UK Network & Development Director, Vodafone UK

12. Jeff Dodds, COO, Virgin Media O2

13. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK

14. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff

15. Oliver Dowden, Digital Minister, UK Government

16. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Media O2

17. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business, Virgin Media O2

18. David Hennessy, CTO, Three UK

19. Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE

20. Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK

21. James Kitto, VP Sales, Samsung UK & Ireland

22. Jon Shaw, Head of Consumer Sales, Vodafone UK

23. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Innovation, Vodafone UK

24. Tom Denyard, CEO, Tesco Mobile

25. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL

26. Joe Walsh, Director B2B, Samsung UK

27. Anson Zhang, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group

28. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom

29. Mark Allsop, COO, Dixons Carphone

30. Pierre Coppin, Director Marketing Mobile, Sky Mobile

31. Fergal Donovan, Regional President - Europe, PCS Wireless

32. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader/GM, Wireless/Home Entertainment, Amazon UK

33. Gerry O’Keeffe, European President, Likewize

34. Payton Dobbs, General Manager, UK Devices & Services, Google

35. James Reed, Managing Director - Endpoint Solutions, Tech Data

36. Maria Fernandez, SMB Director, O2

37. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia

38. Graham Long, Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group

39. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie

40. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

41. David Lawson, Managing Director, AO Retail

42. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group

43. Jonathan Clamp, Sales Director, Three UK

44. Kevin Cho, General Manager UK, Oppo

45. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

46. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom

47. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

48. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

49. Omar Riaz, General Manager, UK, HMD Global

50. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution