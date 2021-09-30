Mobile Industry Awards 2021: BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera is our Power 50 Person of the Year

BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.
The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months. The Power 50 is the product of months of research and profiling, with the Person of the Year being the individual who our judges feel has been the most inspirational and innovative leader in the UK mobile industry over the last 12 months.
This year’s list has seen many changes from 2020, with familiar names departing the scene and mergers and acquisitions changing the landscape of the industry. We expect a lot to happen in the next 12 months and suspect the rankings will look a lot different in 2022.
But this year’s Person of the Year is a well-known figure in the industry. Indeed, it is the third time Allera has won the accolade, having also taking top prize in both 2018 and 2019.
The past year has been unlike any other before it, and the role of mobile technology has been elevated significantly. The entire industry has stepped up to keep everyone in the country connected and everyone included in the list should be proud of their achievements.
Allera led BT Consumer’s response to these unprecedented times through community support, customer service initiatives, and network upgrades that ensured customers could continue to work, live, and play despite lockdown restrictions.
This has not come at the expense of innovation. Allera has overseen the ongoing expansion of EE’s 5G network across the nation and ensured the business continues to meet expectations in the most testing of times. 5G will usher in a new era for our industry, and BT and other mobile operators will be at the forefront of that shift.
This combination of customer support, record of innovation, and business success is why Marc Allera is our Person of the Year 2021.
Congratulations to Marc and to all of our 2021 Power 50!
Previous Winners
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
Here is our full Power 50 2021:
1. Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer
2. Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
3. Conor Pierce, Corporate VP, Mobile and IT, Samsung
4. Robert Finnegan, CEO, Three UK & Three Ireland
5. Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK
6. Alex Baldock, CEO, Dixons Carphone
7. Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK
8. Bridget Lea, MD, Commercial, BT Consumer
9. Howard Watson, CTO, BT Group
10. Katherine Ainley, CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson
11. Andrea Dona, UK Network & Development Director, Vodafone UK
12. Jeff Dodds, COO, Virgin Media O2
13. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK
14. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff
15. Oliver Dowden, Digital Minister, UK Government
16. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Media O2
17. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business, Virgin Media O2
18. David Hennessy, CTO, Three UK
19. Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE
20. Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK
21. James Kitto, VP Sales, Samsung UK & Ireland
22. Jon Shaw, Head of Consumer Sales, Vodafone UK
23. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Innovation, Vodafone UK
24. Tom Denyard, CEO, Tesco Mobile
25. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL
26. Joe Walsh, Director B2B, Samsung UK
27. Anson Zhang, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group
28. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom
29. Mark Allsop, COO, Dixons Carphone
30. Pierre Coppin, Director Marketing Mobile, Sky Mobile
31. Fergal Donovan, Regional President - Europe, PCS Wireless
32. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader/GM, Wireless/Home Entertainment, Amazon UK
33. Gerry O’Keeffe, European President, Likewize
34. Payton Dobbs, General Manager, UK Devices & Services, Google
35. James Reed, Managing Director - Endpoint Solutions, Tech Data
36. Maria Fernandez, SMB Director, O2
37. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia
38. Graham Long, Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group
39. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie
40. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre
41. David Lawson, Managing Director, AO Retail
42. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group
43. Jonathan Clamp, Sales Director, Three UK
44. Kevin Cho, General Manager UK, Oppo
45. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
46. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom
47. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
48. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
49. Omar Riaz, General Manager, UK, HMD Global
50. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution
