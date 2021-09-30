Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Alcatel wins Campaign of the Year

Alcatel is celebrating after winning Campaign of the Year, in association with Red Blaze, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

Bringing products and or services to life is one of the most important things a vendor chooses to do - the job that an agency does can genuinely make or break the success of the technology in question.

At a time when attracting new customers has never been more important for our industry, this award recognised the companies that went above and beyond in creating the most exciting and appealing marketing campaigns of the past year.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Alcatel Mobile UK: The People's Champion 2021

Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema

Samsung: Inspired by a True Photo

TCL 10 Series UK and Ireland Launch

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Tell us about your brief, and what the KPIs were

What did you propose? Tell us about the services and solutions you recommended

Tell us the cost - showcase how this was financially successful for both you and the customer

What makes this campaign special? Provide customer testimonials

Why Alcatel won

Alcatel’s ‘People’s Champion’ campaign recognised some of the unsung heroes of the past 12 months and the role they played in keeping us all connected during the pandemic.

The campaign looked to use channels where it could make the most impact, gaining universal praise from our expert judges.

Congratulations to Alcatel and to all of our 2021 finalists!