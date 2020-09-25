Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Onecom wins Business Growth Award

Our Business Growth Award invites companies to demonstrate how they stand out from the rest of the pack. It rewards ambition, profitability, growth, sound business planning, customer satisfaction and management of people.

The winner should have a ‘Wow Factor’ with success that is worth celebrating.

Find out all the winners at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 here!

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Demonstrate the ability to showcase innovative products, services and applications

The ability to demonstrate strong financial performance and/or an innovative business model

How has the company disrupted the market and their specific segment?

What plans are there for future growth and/or expansion?

Our 2020 finalists are:

Aerial Direct Aerial Direct’s entry illustrated an impressive 2019 during which the company diversified its mobile and fixed-line portfolio and recorded significant monthly revenue increases thanks to increased demand for the Connect communication platform and the acquisition of IPCortex. Accordingly, the company was able to employ additional sales and account management staff.

Amazon Amazon’s mobile team enjoyed a strong year thanks to an increased number of partnerships and customer innovations that drove sales.

Coderus Coderus’s strategic approach and focus on markets such as the marine sector, coupled with investment and innovation contributed to strong annual growth.

Google Google’s growth was driven by the company’s entry into the mid-market segment with the launch of the Pixel 3a handset. The device achieved double-digit market share in July, contributing to a strong 12 months for the company.

Onecom Onecom had a hugely impressive year, securing additional funding and contracts to drive expansion. A clear sales and marketing strategy made for impressive reading,

And our winner is... Onecom!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said “Under Ben Dowd’s guidance Onecom is a business that we should all be keeping an eye on. Investment in talent, tools and data is paying dividends and the next 12 months should bring more success.”

(Image credit: Future)

SAVE THE DATE! Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer. For its 19th year we're celebrating the best Manufacturers, Retailers, Networks, Distributors and Dealers on June 24 2021.



TO PARTNER: hazel.eccles@futurenet.com

FOR CATEGORIES & CRITERIA: charlie.southwood@futurenet.com