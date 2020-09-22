Mobile Industry Awards 2020: O2 wins Best Online Retailer

To be successful in the modern competitive online market, today’s retailers must not only secure the best deals, they must also market them in innovative ways to grab the attention of consumers.

This award recognises the key role online retailers play in the mobile industry.

Find out all the winners at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 here!

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Best products and services

A clear and easy to use online store

Best customer service, including after care services

Best for generating hits with products, marketing and deals

Innovation

Marketing initiatives

Commercial performance

Our 2020 finalists are:

Amazon Amazon’s decision to add multiple payment options was a real example of the company’s desire to give flexibility and choice to customers who also benefit from a range of features, such as one-day shipping. All of this contributed to the decision to award Amazon a Highly Commended Award.

Mobiles.co.uk Mobiles.co.uk’s submission demonstrated, rather fittingly, a mobile-first approach and impressive market share coupled with real creativity in communications.

MusicMagpie MusicMagpie’s online store challenges the definition of an online retailer, offering all the advantages of recycled technology with an attractive user interface that is driving impressive results.

O2 O2’s entry highlighted the operator’s clear desire to drive online sales over the past year. The investment in technology and design really shone through and was supported by impressive conversion rates and financial performance.

The iOutlet The iOutlet’s focus on the Apple ecosystem, coupled with impressive growth and conversions was all noted by our judges.

The winner of our 2020 Best Online Retailer is...O2!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “For years we have talked about omnichannel strategies and the need for brands to deliver the service, experience and value demanded by consumers. I was really impressed by O2’s ability to double down and invest on its infrastructure and User Interface, both of which resulted in impressive growth and conversions.”

(Image credit: Future)

SAVE THE DATE! Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer. For its 19th year we're celebrating the best Manufacturers, Retailers, Networks, Distributors and Dealers on June 24 2021.



TO PARTNER: hazel.eccles@futurenet.com

FOR CATEGORIES & CRITERIA: charlie.southwood@futurenet.com