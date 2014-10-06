What to consider when choosing an enterprise 2-in-1 device

For execs on the go, a 2-in-1 hybrid laptop/tablet device is quickly becoming a more realistic option. Several excellent units have recently hit the market, many of which provide the tools necessary for road warriors to conduct business with the same power as with a traditional laptop.

In order help enterprise customers make a well-informed buying decisions, TechRadar compiled these five essential buying tips.

Size

Perhaps the most important question you will ask yourself is what you expect to achieve with your new 2-in-1 device. While some 2-in-1 hybrids are tablets first and notebooks second, other models are designed primarily as more portable laptops. The distinction usually comes down to screen size: the smaller the display, the more portable and nimble the device. An 11-inch 2-in-1, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad 10, is a good bet for tablet-first usage, while a 13-inch or larger device, such as the Sony Vaio Duo 13, works better for more productivity-minded users.

Functionality

Most likely, the main reason you are on the market for a 2-in-1 device is its unique and versatile functionality. Every hybrid is unique and it’s important to determine your optimal experience. For example, some devices, such as the Dell XPS 12, allow the user to flip the display around the keyboard, making it easy to convert from laptop to tablet mode in mere seconds.

Another popular 2-in-1 format is the detachable design, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 3. For those who want to leave the keyboard completely behind, this is a great choice. The tablet half of the device attaches to the base of the keys, making it a simple switch. The tablet portion typically attaches to a base that houses the keys and in many cases a secondary battery. Keep in mind that detachable 2-in-1 devices often charge extra for the keyboard.

Screen resolution

Don’t skimp on this one. While the most affordable 2-in-1 hybrids have 1366 x 768-pixel displays, splurge for a sharper 1600 x 900-pixel or full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) screens for an optimal experience. With these panels, you’ll enjoy better image quality and the ability to snap up to three open windows side by side for some serious multitasking.

Some models offer even higher, quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), such as the Lenovo Yoga Pro 2, which delivers even more detail for applications like photo editing. This is ideal if you are using your 2-in-1 for desktop publishing or photo retouching.