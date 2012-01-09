Samsung Series 5 Ultrabook takes a bow

A "new type of Ultrabook"

The Samsung Series 5 Ultrabook has been officially unveiled, offering up a thin and light chassis and an Intel Core i5 processor.

Ultrabooks, using Intel's chips, are already a major theme in CES 2012, and Samsung's beautiful Series 9 flagship has been joined by a little brother in the Series 5.

Neil Sawyer, Head of IT Marketing for Samsung UK & Ireland, said, "Based on in-depth market research and consumer surveys, we propose a new type of Ultrabook which will change the perception of Ultrabooks among consumers.

"Our findings indicate that consumers demand much more than just a thin and light notebook; they want better performance and user storage on a daily basis, as digital files are becoming larger," he added.

"The Samsung Series 5 Ultrabook will be the first to answer these needs. The heavily competitive and fast changing media environment demands for a device that will meet these requirements and that is why we present the Series 5 Ultrabook."

What you get for your, as yet unspecified, buck, is a 2nd Gen Intel Core i5 and AMD Radeon HD graphics card.

The notebook is available in 13-inch or 14-inch flavours with up to 8GB of RAM and a boot time of 20 seconds.

You can also have up to 1TB of storage, and your mass of films will look lovely on the 300nit HD LED SuperBright screen.

