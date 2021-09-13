Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is taking no chances with dodgy attachments

Microsoft is working on a new update for Microsoft Defender for Office 365 that will help better protect users of the company's email service from malicious attachments.

Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is a cloud-based email filtering service that helps protect organizations from advanced threats to email and online collaboration tools such as phishing, business email compromise and malware attacks.

However, the service also provides investigation, hunting and remediation capabilities so that security teams can efficiently identify, prioritize, investigate and respond to threats.

While Defender for Office 365 can be used for cloud-based email protection for an organization's on-premises Exchange Server environment it can also be enabled to protect Exchange Online cloud-hosted mailboxes.

In a new post to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, Microsoft explained that its currently updating the common attachment filter in Microsoft Defender for Office 365's anti-malware policy.

Essentially the company is adding three new file types to the service's common attachment filter or its default block list.

Beginning later this month, Defender for Office 365's Anti-malware policy will be updated with these new file types and you can refer to the service's Message Center to see the updated list.

Protecting your organization from malicious attachments containing malware is one of the main reasons companies use Microsoft Defender for Office 365. With this new update, the service will be even better at identifying malware so that it can prevent users from clicking on emails with dodgy attachments.