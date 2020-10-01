Live

Mobile Industry Insider Updates: October 2020

News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry

Nokia reaches a century of 5G deals

Nokia has announced it now has 100 commercial 5G deals and a total of 160 commercial engagements. Earlier this week it secured a major partnership with BT to become the largest single supplier of equipment for the EE 5G network.

Mobile Industry Awards 2020: All the winners

The Mobile Industry Award's first ever digital awards week has come to a close. You can find out all the winners at our dedicated hub.