Live
Mobile Industry Insider Updates: October 2020
News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry
Refresh
Nokia reaches a century of 5G deals
Nokia has announced it now has 100 commercial 5G deals and a total of 160 commercial engagements. Earlier this week it secured a major partnership with BT to become the largest single supplier of equipment for the EE 5G network.
Mobile Industry Awards 2020: All the winners
The Mobile Industry Award's first ever digital awards week has come to a close. You can find out all the winners at our dedicated hub.
TechRadar newsletter
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.