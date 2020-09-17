Liquid Web jumps into managed cloud hosting

Liquid Web has launched a managed cloud service designed to attract enterprise-scale businesses.

The new service, called Managed Cloud Servers, will enable large businesses to deploy hosted websites and cloud applications within minutes, and is built on OpenStack, an open-source operating system made for cloud hosting.

Liquid Web currently only has CentOS Linux servers available for managed cloud hosting, and customers can choose whether or not to add the company’s custom control panel. One major benefit is that Liquid Web offers 24/7 customer support every day of the year.

An explosion in managed cloud hosting

With the new service, Liquid Web aims to pull market share from major competitors in the cloud space like Amazon and Google.

In particular, says Melanie Purkis, Liquid Web’s Director of Managed Hosting, the Managed Cloud Servers offering is targeted at ‘businesses that are not ready for the complexity and cost’ of larger cloud hosting platforms.

"With our Managed Cloud Servers, [businesses] can move their workload to the cloud without a large investment and have peace of mind knowing they can get our dedicated engineers' help whenever it is needed," she noted.

Liquid Web may be getting into managed cloud hosting at an opportune time. According to one analysis, the cloud managed services sector is expected to grow more than 13% annually over the next few years. The industry could be worth as much as $116 billion by 2025, up from $62 billion in 2020.

Much of this growth will be driven by small- and medium-sized enterprises migrating to the cloud for the first time - exactly the market segment that Liquid Web is targeting with its Managed Cloud Servers.