Liquid Web expands its WordPress offerings with IconicWP acquisition

The web hosting company Liquid Web has announced that it has acquired IconicWP for an undisclosed sum in an effort to further expand its WordPress business.

More specifically though, IconicWP has joined Liquid Web's new software brand StellarWP which is the company's home for all of its WordPress software and tools including iThemes, The Events Calendar, KadenceWP, Restrict Content Pro and GiveWP.

IconicWP is known for providing WordPress plugins that add additional features and functionality to the ecommerce platform WooCommerce that powers more than a quarter of the online stores found on the web today.

IconicWP acquisition

IconicWP has a reputation for making high quality ecommerce products to boost sales and conversions and its plugins are currently trusted by more than 16,000 WooCommerce businesses and online shops.

CTO of Liquid Web Joe Osterling provided further insight on the company's latest acquisition in a press release, saying:

"We are excited to welcome the IconicWP team to the StellarWP brand. This continues the StellarWp strategy of making investments into the growing WordPress ecosystem to empower WordPress users with plugins that propel business and support entrepreneurs. We're excited about our ability to attract these smart, passionate and entrepreneurial innovators in the WordPress and WooCommerce arena and collaborate with them to propel our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that power online businesses and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them."

As part of the deal, IconicWP founder James Kemp and his team will join StellarWP to ensure that the brand continues to thrive and grow under the strategic mission of the company. The acquisition will have no effect on end users who can continue to use and enjoy IconicWP's products and support.