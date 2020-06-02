Lenovo unveils new standalone Mirage VR S3 headset

At the VR/AR Global Summit Online Conference, Lenovo announced the latest addition to its portfolio of commercial VR solutions, the Lenovo Mirage VR S3 headset with ThinkReality.

The new all-in-one headset was developed in conjunction with Pico Interactive and specifically designed for enterprise use.

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 features a 4K display for clearer visuals, hands-free control, an included controller and an easy to clean, hygienic face plate for mass use. The company's latest VR headset is rugged, light weight and also includes integrated audio and up to three hours of battery life.

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 headset is supported by Lenovo's ThinkReality software platform which is among the first device and cloud agnostic AR/VR platforms designed to enable commercial customers to deploy and manage applications on a global scale with worldwide support.

VR in the enterprise

Enterprise organizations worldwide are now using VR to provide training scenarios in safe and repeatable environments to empower a new generation of workers. VR also delivers immersive experiences that closely mirror job tasks and situations so employees can gain experience more efficiently and at lower cost.

Commercial AR and VR lead at Lenovo, Nathan Pettyjohn provided more details on VR and AR are currently being used in the enterprise in a press release, saying:

“VR helps achieve better, faster training at lower cost. Our enterprise customers are looking for solutions to build and enable more skilled and efficient global workforces. They are increasingly looking for cutting-edge solutions like VR and AR supported by ThinkReality’s flexible platform to scale applications enterprise-wide.”

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 also includes Lenovo's latest service offering, Lenovo Integrated Solutions Support (LISS). LISS is a global end-to-end service program that provides customers with a dedicated phone line for quick access, a single point of contact to resolve issues, proactive case management and escalation assistance.

Lenovo's new VR headset will be available during the third quarter of this year in North America, China, Japan, the UK, France and Spain. While global pricing may vary, in North America, the Mirage VR S3 will cost less than $450.