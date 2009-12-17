Wolverine copyright infringing suspect arrested

A man accused of uploading a work-print of X-Men Origins: Wolverine has been arrested by the FBI in New York.

The movie became one of the most illegally downloaded of the year, with even movie reviewers getting into all manner of trouble after watching the work-print version, which had a number of special effects scenes missing.

The alleged uploader, is 47-year-old Gilberto Sanchez of New York, who goes by the online name 'theSkilled1'. He is said to have used Megaupload.com to distribute the movie illegally online.

Supportive of the FBI

Speaking about the arrest and subsequent charge of copyright infringement, a spokesperson for Fox, who distributed the film, said: "We're supportive of the FBI's actions.

"We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials to identify and prosecute those who illegally steal our creative content."

If 'theSkilled1' is found guilty, then he could face a $250,000 fine and up to three years in prison. Ouch.

Via AfterDawn