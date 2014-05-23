Milton Keynes developing Internet of Things network to attract global companies

Milton Keynes is set to get a city-wide Internet of Things (IoT) network designed to act as a testbed for IoT initiatives that use sensors and other Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices.

Network coverage will be provided by base stations installed throughout the city by Cambridge-based IoT company Neul. Based on Neul's low-power Weightless communications standard, they will be provided along with technology from BT that will be installed with the help of Milton Keynes Council.

Along with BT and Neul, the council has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Connected Digital Economy Catapult (part of the Technology Strategy Board), Future Cities Catapult and The Open University.

Eco-mode

Milton Keynes Council Council Director of Strategy said that the agreement aims to foster innovation and attract investment the city by creating an "ecosystem of IoT development".

Sensors will be deployed over an 18 month period as part of what is intended to be a long-term development environment and platform designed to attract global companies to the city.

The move should boost Milton Keynes' increasingly impressive technology credentials. The city is set to host 20 driverelsss "pods" in 2015 that can be booked and hailed using a smartphone app. That number is set to increase to 100 pods by 2017.