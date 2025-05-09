40 years ago, the FCC opened the 2.4 GHz spectrum and it kickstarted an invisible, wireless revolution

In 1998, a handful of companies focused on wire replacement for mobile voice and data came together to form the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), an entity that would grow to include tens of thousands of members who would spend the next two and half decades working to create a better world through connection.

However, 15 years before Bluetooth® technology began helping to create a healthier, smarter, more productive, and more sustainable world, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the use of unlicensed spectrum in the 2.4 GHz band, laying the foundation for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other short-range wireless technologies to come into being.

“The FCC’s decision to open up the 2.4 GHz band for unlicensed use sparked four decades of wireless innovation, powering technologies like Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi that have transformed how we connect, work, and live,” said Andrew Zignani, senior research director for ABI Research. “As we look to the future, the continued evolution of these technologies will be essential in driving digital transformation, enriching user experiences, and delivering impactful services across consumer, enterprise, and industrial sectors — all while helping create a better, more connected world.”

Deregulating the 2.4 GHz band

On 9 May 1985, the FCC opened up the 2.4 GHz spectrum for public innovation without needing a license. The deregulation of the 2.4 GHz band meant that anyone could develop wireless technologies in that band. This created an environment that allowed for a 1W power limit that was greater than previous unlicensed limits.

“The proposed policy was new — radio systems operating at the relatively high-power level of 1 watt could be brought to the market without an FCC rulemaking or the grant of an FCC license,” said Mark Fowler, FCC chair in 1985. “Looking back, it is clear that adoption of these rules was one of the significant achievements of the…FCC.”

The impact on Bluetooth connectivity

This decision made in 1985 to deregulate the 2.4 GHz band directly enabled the creation and global adoption of Bluetooth technology in 1998, and it is considered to be a turning point in wireless communication history.

“40 years ago, the FCC made a great decision to open up the 2.4 GHz band,” said Eric A. McLaughlin, VP/GM connectivity solutions group at Intel Corporation. “As one of the pioneering companies of the Bluetooth® SIG, Intel is happy to have been able to contribute to the standard’s evolution, which helped propel this technology to near ubiquity across numerous new device categories and industries, and we look forward to the continued Bluetooth® innovations that will further enhance user experiences in the years to come.”

"The FCC's 1985 decision to allow public access to the 2.4 GHz spectrum without a license marked a significant milestone in wireless communication,” said Daniel Cooley, CTO and SVP of technology and product development for Silicon Labs. “This pivotal move led to the development of Bluetooth and has fueled decades of innovation at Silicon Labs. As we look to the future, this historic ruling continues to drive advancements in wireless technology, heralding even more connectivity and innovation."

This FCC decision:

Enabled affordable innovation : Without licensing costs or complex regulatory hurdles, companies could experiment freely with wireless communication, making Bluetooth connectivity economically feasible to develop as a low-cost, short-range wireless technology

: Without licensing costs or complex regulatory hurdles, companies could experiment freely with wireless communication, making Bluetooth connectivity economically feasible to develop as a low-cost, short-range wireless technology Defined technical direction : Because devices sharing the 2.4 GHz band had to minimize interference (due to multiple users), early Bluetooth specifications adopted a unique frequency hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) technique allowing a Bluetooth connection to rapidly switch frequencies hundreds of times per second and making connections robust even in the crowded 2.4 GHz environment

: Because devices sharing the 2.4 GHz band had to minimize interference (due to multiple users), early Bluetooth specifications adopted a unique frequency hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) technique allowing a Bluetooth connection to rapidly switch frequencies hundreds of times per second and making connections robust even in the crowded 2.4 GHz environment Created global potential : The 2.4 GHz band was deregulated (or lightly regulated) in many other countries, not just the US — which meant that Bluetooth technology could be designed as a single global standard rather than having different versions for different regions

: The 2.4 GHz band was deregulated (or lightly regulated) in many other countries, not just the US — which meant that Bluetooth technology could be designed as a single global standard rather than having different versions for different regions Stimulated a broader ecosystem: Other important wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi and cordless phones, also emerged in the 2.4 GHz band, pushing companies to standardize and optimize co-existence mechanisms — boosting the development of Bluetooth technology through industry collaboration

“The FCC’s decision to open the 2.4 GHz band was the spark that set wireless innovation in motion,” said Oyvind Strom, EVP short-range at Nordic Semiconductor. “Bluetooth rose from that moment, and, ever since, Nordic Semiconductor has helped drive ultra-low-power wireless technology, making it easier than ever for developers to innovate. We continue to push boundaries with Bluetooth® LE, delivering higher performance and greater power efficiency for a sustainable world. Happy Anniversary!”

Shaping a wireless future

That day, 40 years ago, when FCC Chairman Fowler and the FCC/OET team deregulated the 2.4 GHz band, changed the world. Wireless audio made us more productive, made our roads safer, and forever changed the way we experience music and media. Wearables help us take better care of ourselves and each other. Tags and trackers make sure what’s lost can always be found. And billions of other incredible Bluetooth innovations simplify our lives, freeing us to focus on what matters.

And Bluetooth® expanded beyond the personal, powering commercial and industrial solutions that cut energy costs, reduce factory downtime, and minimize waste — helping businesses and industries work smarter and more efficiently. From smartphones to headphones, fitness trackers to asset trackers, the industrial IoT to the Ambient IoT, Bluetooth technology is the most widely used wireless standard in the world — connecting people to who and what they love, businesses to new opportunities, and industries to greater possibilities.

"Collaborating with Bluetooth SIG has been an incredible journey, and, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the FCC's ground-breaking decision, we reflect on its significant impact on wireless communication,” said Dino Bekis, VP/GM of wearables and mixed-signal solutions at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This not only paved the way for the development of Bluetooth® technology but also played a crucial role in shaping a future where wireless connectivity is seamless, reliable, and ubiquitous."

The FCC’s decision created an environment where Bluetooth technology could be invented, thrive globally, and evolve competitively — giving our community the tools it needed to create a better world through connection.

