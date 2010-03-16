Twitter: we want to be better, easier, faster

In yesterday's Twitter keynote at SXSWi 2010 where CEO Evan Williams announced @anywhere, he also took a few moments to talk about the Twitter business model and why Twitter is willing to explore different possibilities.

"One of the lessons I have learned as an entrepreneur is that whatever you assume when you start out, you are wrong," said Williams. "So the process of building a business or a successful product is about figuring out how you are wrong and correcting it as quickly as possible."

The Twitter business model is about creating value and creating the right product, Williams explains. "So inevitably it's going to take experimentation. Most of the great businesses of our time have experimented. Google started out thinking that they were going to sell search services."

For Twitter it's all about creating the most value first. "We're still focussed on how we create the best experience for users and businesses. One of the cool things about Twitter is that although there's lots of speculation about how do we create a business out of this, there's tonnes of business use on Twitter today and it's one of the biggest ways that it's used. And we just want to make that better, easier, faster."