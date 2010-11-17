Twitter launches push notifications for @mentions

Twitter has announced that it is launching push notifications for @mentions, allowing you to keep in touch with the important Tweets when you can't constantly check your screen.

The official Twitter apps will now allow you to receive a notification when any account that follows you mentions your Twitter handle.

"When you're out and about, your phone probably isn't always in front of you," blogged Twitter's Leland Rechis

"It might be in your pocket or purse or on a table – perhaps with the screen off. We want to make sure you see important Tweets even when you're not looking at Twitter at the moment.

Puuuuush

"To help with that, today we're launching push notifications for @mentions," he added."You'll know who is talking to or about you on Twitter, and you'll be able to continue the conversation in real-time,"

"Notifications for @mentions will initially be available on SMS and on the latest version of Twitter for iPhone, which you can download today from the App Store."

Twitter has also added push notifications for Messages to Twitter for iPhone and the company is "working hard to introduce this feature to Twitter for Android and Twitter for Windows Phone soon".