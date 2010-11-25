Twitter dampens news service rumours

Biz Stone, the co-founder of Google, has been thinking aloud about ways to expand Twitter and inadvertently started a rumour that a Twitter news site is imminent.

Talking to Reuters television, Stone said that he always envisaged Twitter as a news outlet, explaining: "From the very beginning this has seemed almost as if it's a news wire coming from everywhere around the world.

"I think a Twitter News Service would be something that would be very open and shared with many different news organisations around the world."

Real speculation

This Twitter news service is merely theoretical, but it did fuel speculation that one is in the works.

Sean Garrett, who deals with communications at Twitter did quash the idea, though, on – you've guessed it – Twitter.

He tweeted about Stone's remarks: "No plans for 'Twitter news network" and "@Stone pondered how news orgs could do this on their own (or together). Perhaps w/ direct access to Twitter data all hypothetical."

So, no news about a Twitter news service – looks like we'll just have to keep using the site's 140 characters for telling everyone what we have had for breakfast.