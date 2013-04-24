Security pros to get cloud computing credential

(ISC)2 and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) have agreed to work together on a new professional certification for information security on cloud computing systems.

It will be based on existing certification offered by both organisations, including (ISC)2's Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and CSA's Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge.

The move reflects that fact that, while the take-up cloud services is increasing fast in most business sectors, there are still concerns about the level of information security they offer.

Jim Reavis, Executive Director of the CSA, said: "Businesses are moving vast amounts of data into the cloud, and consumers are gobbling up new, usually mobile services that emerge on a daily basis. It is incumbent upon us to make our collective experience as accessible as possible, and the further development of professional-level recognition is key to achieving this."

(ISC)2 will lead group of experts drawn from both organisations in drawing up the skills needed for the certification. The work will also determine a benchmark for the experience needed for someone to be competent in the field.

The first exams for the certificates are due to take place some time next year.

(ISC)2 is a worldwide information security professional organisation, and the CSA promotes best practice in security for cloud computing. Both are not-for-profit.