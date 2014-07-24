VMware adds another London data centre

West of M25 is quite popular with tech companies

Less than a year after its first data centre was unveiled in Slough, virtualisation specialist VMWare has added another one not far from there, in Chessington, on the outskirts of London (still within M25).

Chessington is better known for its popular family-friendly attraction park - World of Adventure - and now hosts a facility that will be dedicated to servicing VMWare's vCloud clients.

The service, which was launched in February, added disaster recovery and data protection features and targets companies with little in-house IT expertise.

VMWare says that its channel partners have more than 800 staff working on its IAAS (infrastructure-as-a-service) offering and reselling them.

The company commissioned a survey amongst 200 of its UK enterprise customers and it found out that 86% believed that it was important that their business critical data was located in the UK.

Worryingly, a fifth of the respondents did not know where all of their data, let alone their mission critical one, currently resides.

IBM's Soft Layer will also open a data centre in Chessington on the back of a $1.2 billion (£730 million, AU$1.36 billion) investment pledge earlier to this year to deliver 15 data centres.