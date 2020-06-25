HPE reveals new iteration of GreenLake cloud as a service

HPE has announced a series of enhancements for its GreenLake on-premises managed computing service aimed at helping organizations safeguard their most important assets and make the most of their data.

HPE GreenLake already brings the cloud experience to apps and data wherever they reside, from the edge to the cloud. Now though, HPE has introduced new cloud services for data protection through HPE GreenLake.

These new services allow for the seamless recovery of data so that organizations can store their data on-premises, at the edge or in the public cloud. HPE has also designed them to meet service-level agreements (SLAs) across a wide spectrum of recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs).

Data protection through HPE GreenLake makes backing up and recovering data effortless and automated through a simple point-and-click experience.

Data protection in the cloud

HPE has also introduced a new enterprise cloud backup service called HPE Cloud Volumes Backup. This on-demand service allows customers to backup their data seamlessly to the cloud from any primary storage array, whether it be from HPE itself or from another company.

With HPE Cloud Volumes Backup, customers can spin up storage capacity in minutes and direct it to existing data workflows in just a few clicks. Users can even set up automated backup policies to eliminate the need to initialize, configure, manage or tune both physical or virtual infrastructure.

The service also breaks down the silos of a typical cloud backup deployment by unifying backup data in the cloud and removing mass fragmentation.

For those interested in learning more about HPE's latest advancements in storage, the company will hold a live discussion at HPE Discover 2020 with SVP and GM of HPE Storage, Tom Black.