HPE to give Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia a run for their money in 5G core business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company, is gearing up to take on Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia in the standalone 5G core stack business through its cloud-native and multivendor interoperability solutions.

Previous “Gs” depended on proprietary vertically integrated systems from a single vendor but 5G offers the opportunity to move to open and cloud-native platforms, allowing telcos to monetise innovative new services faster.

Phil Mottram, vice-president and general manager for product management at HPE Communications and Media Solutions (CMS), told TechRadar Middle East that the true value of 5G can only be realised when radio access networks are combined with a standalone 5G core network.

“All the 5G enhancements that are circulating in the industry so far are related to the radio access networks while the core networks are still in the 4G. We have deployments that are in non-standalone (NSA) configuration in the 5G space,” he said.

He said that HPE has never played in RAN business in its more than 30-year history but only in the core network and serving major carriers globally with 700m subscribers across 38 countries that are relying on its technology.

Moreover, he said that 5G is a new technology and HPE’s CMS is well-positioned to bring its expertise into the telecom industry and has the potential to become a significant disruptor in the telecom space and challenge the big players such as Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia.

Going forward, he said that telecom vertical will become a key growth pillar for HPE, prompted by 5G, edge computing, AI and automation.

“The 5G core stack will be available as an integrated software and hardware platform, based on HPE telco core and edge blueprints, so that telcos can swap out network functions as needed, enabling them to respond to market developments and avoid vendor lock-in,” Phil Mottram, vice-president and general manager for product management, HPE Communications and Media Solutions, said. (Image credit: HPE)

Openness is essential to nature of 5G

HPE is launching a consumption-based 5G core stack portfolio through its GreenLake (as-a-service offering) for telcos to easily build and deploy 5G networks and seamlessly integrate with WiFi 6 networks. The service will be available globally in the second half of this year.

The US tech company is aiming to sell everything [hardware, storage, services and solutions] on GreenLake by 2022 and transform the company.

“The 5G core stack will be available as an integrated software and hardware platform, based on HPE telco core and edge blueprints, so that telcos can swap out network functions as needed, enabling them to respond to market developments and avoid vendor lock-in,” Mottram said.

Moreover, he said that openness is essential to the nature of 5G for telcos to reduce operational costs, deploy features faster and keep themselves open to multiple networks and technologies while avoiding being locked-in to a single vendor approach.

The advantages of standalone 5G core, he said will help telcos offer network slicing, mobile edge computing, AI analytics and ultra-low latency networks in driving new business opportunities for mobile operators,” he said.

Telcos do not need to take upfront heavy Capex investment and HPE will bill mobile operators based on the consumption, he said.

“The brain or the backend is the 5G core and that is the doing all the configuration, matching the different domains, providing the right quality on different domains and the end-to-end experience. That is why the network is going to become crucial in 5G. What we expect is that there will be different vendors,” he said.

HPE to be aggressive in UAE and Saudi Arabia

When Huawei is facing issues from the US for its spying allegations through its telecom equipment, the UK government decided to have radio access network from Huawei and excluded the Chinese telecom giant from "security-critical" core network and sensitive locations.

When asked what differentiates CMS from other big players, he said that that it is a pure cloud-native way and all the software are rewritten using microservices and in containers.

“What we see from the traditional players, such as Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia, are that they are trying to have different machines running on containers but the software is still the old architecture. Our software will offer much more agility, dynamicity, performance and that is what is going to be a difference,” he said.

The second factor, he said is the financial investment.

“The customers have to deploy a core network on top of the existing networks, an additional Capex. We can build the core network without upfront capital outlays and help manage the uncertainty of timing and sizing their 5G deployments. We believe that 5G along with WiFi 6 can bring a lot of operational improvements to the telcos,” he said.

HPE’s CMS business has less presence in Asia and the Middle East but has big customers in North America and Europe.

“We have a very established presence with the UAE-based telco operator - du - in the 5G business and we are already socialising the 5G core stack on a consumption-based model with them. We will continue to be aggressive in the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” he said.