If you are planning a trip to Hong Kong in the near future, then you may want to pick up one of these snazzy new pico projectors from Sunview.

The Sunview PMPP features an LED-illuminated iView IPL630 projector inside, which can display up to a 53-inch VGA resolution on the fly, but only at a brightness of 9 lux.

The PMP also features a 3.5-inch LCD, a remote, an SD slot and Windows CE core.

We should hopefully have more news on Euro pricing and availability very soon.