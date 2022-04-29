Google teams up with Coursera to help boost your cloud skills

Audio player loading…

If you’ve been looking to improve your cloud computing skills, you’re in luck as Coursera has announced that more than 500 cloud-focused projects from Google Cloud are now available on its online course site.

At a time when business leaders have prioritized cloud computing, organizations are eager to find talent with the right cloud skills across a number of different roles and departments to fill a variety of positions.

These new Google Cloud projects on Coursera aim to provide employees looking to bolster their resumes and job seekers with new cloud skills in a flexible, bite-sized format. These projects, which range from beginner to advanced, can be completed in anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours and feature hands-on, expert-led instruction using real cloud production tools and access to other Google Cloud projects.

(Image credit: Coursera)

Hands-on learning projects

While all of Google Cloud’s new projects on Coursera are included with the platform’s business, campus and government plans as well as with a Coursera Plus subscription, they can also be purchased individually for just $.9.99 each.

The projects themselves cover a range of cloud topics from getting started with Cloud Shell and gcloud to prediction baby weight with TensorFlow. After completing a project, learners receive a certificate that can be shared with their current employer or on LinkedIn.

To help those looking to improve their cloud skills, Google Cloud is offering one month of free access to its content and projects on Coursera to 30k learners and you can head here to claim free access.

Director for learning portfolio and partnerships at Google Cloud Learning Services, Chris Pirie provided further insight on the company’s new projects on Coursera in a press release, saying:

“We are excited to expand our partnership and offer Coursera learners access to Google Cloud’s library of hands-on learning projects. Making hundreds of our self-paced labs available on Coursera alongside our ever-growing catalog of courses is part of Google Cloud’s long-term commitment to equip the next generation of cloud professionals and business leaders with the skills and knowledge needed for the future of work.”