Google reveals its super-secure Security Key

Google has taken the wraps off its own-brand security solution which it says can help keep you safe from harm.

The company has revealed the Titan Security Key, which it says can help keep you safe online through its most effective form of two-factor authentication (2FA).

The product comes in both USB and Bluetooth versions, and are available now to Google Cloud customers, with the public able to purchase on Google's online Store soon.

Google Titan Security Key

"We’ve long advocated the use of security keys as the strongest, most phishing-resistant authentication factor for high-value users, especially cloud admins, to protect against the potentially damaging consequences of credential theft," Jennifer Lin, product management director, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

"Titan Security Key gives you even more peace of mind that your accounts are protected, with assurance from Google of the integrity of the physical key."

The keys are already supported by Google's Chrome browser, with websites such as Facebook, Github and Dropbox also onboard, however other browsers are yet to offer support by default.

The launch comes days after Google revealed that using physical Security Keys has essentially eliminated phishing attacks targeting its 85,000 employees across the world.

The keys form part of a form of authentication known as Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) which means that once approved, the user would not need to enter a password to log in to a certain account or website.

Instead, the key connect directly to an employee's work machine, with the worker then tapping a button on the key to sign in.