Wii MotionPlus 'yet to show full potential'

It may only have just been released, but Nintendo's Wii MotionPlus controller is turning the heads of many a games developer.

However, the fledgling controller is still not showing quite what it's capable of, according to one dev.

High Voltage, the makers of Conduit, the new first-person shooter for the Wii, have been "messing about" with Wii MotionPlus and producer Cameron Rains is impressed with what he seen but thinks there's more to come.

In an interview with Official Nintendo Magazine, Rains notes: "At the moment you see all the stuff from EA and other companies concentrating a lot on the sports genre. The full potential is still yet to be seen but it won't be long in coming."

New equipment

"Whenever you see new equipment and tools to play with, that just opens up the door for all kinds of creative new ideas.

"I'm sure we'll see in the next year some really cool stuff coming out on the Wii that could only work with Wii MotionPlus."

Unfortunately, Conduit doesn't make use of Wii MotionPlus, but to sweeten that bitter pill, point your browser to this week's competition where you have a chance of winning a Wii and a copy of the game.

Via CVG