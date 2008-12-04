Phil Harrison: kids won't buy discs

Phil Harrison has had a busy week this week, heading up Atari's winter press conference and announcing to the gaming world the strategy and the latest games on the way from the beleagured publisher.

While the Atari event was in many ways a lot more cautious and conservative than many had expected (with a nod to traditional retail channels and valiant attempts to appease the PC hardcore) Harrison told Edge that he is still convinced, "there's a generation of kids being born today and probably already alive who I'm pretty confident will never buy a physical media product."

Downloads killed the DVD star

Harrison added, warming to his regular theme: "They will never buy a DVD, they will never buy a CD, and they will never buy a game in a box."

Hardly a surprising or shocking statement, to those of us that gave up buying boxed product (be it games, movies or CDs) years ago, but still a wake-up call to an industry largely reliant on its revenue streams from physical media.

Harrison and Atari CEO David Gardner told Edge back in September that "within five years 90 per cent of our products will be online."