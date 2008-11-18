National Geographic developing videogames

National Geographic is expanding into the world of videogames, according to new reports from La La Land.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that National Geographic is moving into games via its for-profit unit National Geographic Ventures.

The company's first game Herod's Lost Tomb is a free download for PC, Mac and iPhone.

The company will also publish games developed by third parties, such as National Geographic Panda from Namco Bandai and National Geographic: Africa from Sony.

The company is also rumoured to be developing console games for Nintendo's Wii and DS, as well as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PSP.

An official announcement about the launch of National Geographic Games is expected shortly. TechRadar will of course bring you the full details as soon as the announcement has been made.