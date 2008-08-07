DS software uses camera to design a new you

Next time you're feeling a bit dowdy, why not grab the nearest Nintendo DS and ask kindly, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?"

After that - providing you have the DS Scan camera attached, a copy of Sega's Project Beauty software and can speak pretty damn good Japanese - you'll get an answer along the lines of, "You could lose that sparkly green eye shadow, darling."

Suits you

That's essentially what the ¥6,090 (£29) DS package from Sega and cosmetics firm Shiseido does if you ask its advice on makeup.

When Project Beauty is released in Japan in November, the two companies are hoping its ability to analyse a user's face and recommend the best combinations of slap will drive sales for both parties.

Face analysis

The software takes a snap from the camera attachment (previously used on a facial exercise game) and looks at skin tone, eyes, eyebrows and other features to work out what would best suit that face.

The press information says it's aimed at women in their 20s and 30s, but we'll bet a fair few shuffling male nerds will be raiding makeup boxes near them before long.